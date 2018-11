Friends and supporters of jailed former Vice President Jorge Glas said Wednesday that they requested the United Nations to intervene to urge that Ecuador's courts reverse the decision to transfer him from a prison in Quito to a dangerous, overcrowded penitentiary far from the capital.

Glas, who went on a hunger strike on Oct. 22 to protest the transfer, was taken to a hospital in Quito on Wednesday based on the recommendation of doctors at Latacunga maximum-security prison.