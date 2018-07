Pedestrians walk past a booth set up by supporters of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Price recipient Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia (depicted on poster, L) in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A man walks past a plaster bust of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Price recipient Liu Xiaobo (L) and a photo of his wife Liu Xia (C) that are on display in a booth set up by supporters in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A man observes a minute of silence next to a photo of Liu Xia, the wife of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Price recipient Liu Xiaobo, in a booth set up by supporters in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Supporters of Liu Xia pay tribute in Hong Kong after her departure to Germany

Supporters of Liu Xia, a poet and widow of Chinese human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, held a tribute in Hong Kong on Tuesday to mark her departure to Germany from China.

Liu Xia boarded a flight to Germany after Beijing authorities allowed her to seek "medical treatment", China's foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday.