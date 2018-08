Photograph showing Venezuelan government supporters marching in favor of new economic plan in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 21,2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Photograph showing Venezuelan government supporters marching in favor of new economic plan in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 21,2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Photograph showing Venezuelan leader Diosdado Cabello during a demonstration by government supporters marching in favor of new economic plan in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 21,2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Photograph showing security personnel watching over a demonstration by Venezuelan government supporters marching in favor of new economic plan in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 21,2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of Venezuelan gov't march in favor of new economic plan

Supporters of Venezuela's leftist government on Tuesday marched in west Caracas in favor of the economic measures imposed by President Nicolas Maduro in the face of opposition calls for a general strike.

Hundreds gathered on Libertador Avenue, in the center of the Venezuelan capital, before making their way to the Miraflores presidential palace.