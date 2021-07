Supporters and opponents of the Cuban government clash outside the Caribbean nation's consulate in Santiago on Friday, 16 July 2021. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Supporters of the Cuban government gather outside the country's consulate in Santiago on Friday, 16 July 2021, to denounce the US economic embargo against the Caribbean nation. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Cuban expatriates demonstrate against the government in Havana outside Cuba's consulate in Santiago on Friday, 16 July 2021. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

One person was injured here Friday as Cuban expatriates who oppose the government in their homeland clashed with compatriots and Chileans who support the island's Communist rulers.

To the cry of "Long live free Cuba," more than 200 people gathered outside the Cuban Consulate in Santiago to wave flags and bang pots and pans to express support for last Sunday's anti-government protests in the Caribbean nation.