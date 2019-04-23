A police officer and a police dog monitor the lines of people waiting to enter the US Supreme Court building in Washington on April 23, 2019, to hear arguments for and against including a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

People wait to enter the US Supreme Court building in Washington on April 23, 2019, to hear arguments for and against including a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Activists protest outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington on April 23, 2019, as the magistrates heard arguments for and against including a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Activists protest outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington on April 23, 2019, as the magistrates heard arguments for and against including a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The controversy over the inclusion of a question on citizenship on the 2020 US Census went to the Supreme Court on Tuesday amid the shouts of opponents gathered outside the judicial seat and the positions of the magistrates.

The nine high court justices, five conservatives and four progressives, listened for about 80 minutes to arguments for and against the citizenship question, which has not been included on Censuses since 1950 and has been rejected by federal courts in California, New York and Maryland.