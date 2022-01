President Joe Biden delivers a speech discussing his administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic at the White House in Washington on Jan. 13, 2022. EFE/Oliver Contreras/Pool

The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's mandate obligating employees at all businesses with 100 workers or more to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly Covid testing and show negative results if they want to remain on the job.

The presidential order would have gone into force in February.