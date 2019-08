Progressive US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, has undergone radiation for a malignant tumor of the pancreas, for which she was recently operated; fortunately the disease has not spread to other parts of the body. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

Progressive US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, has undergone radiation for a malignant tumor of the pancreas, for which she was recently operated; fortunately the disease has not spread to other parts of the body.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City," the high court said in a statement.