The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that immigrants whose asylum requests were rejected when they entered the country cannot appeal those decisions in federal court, a precedent that would make it more difficult of thousands of undocumented migrants who come to the southern border to pursue their cases.

By a 7-2 vote, the high court granted a victory to the Donald Trump administration in a ruling that, according to activists and experts, could allow the White House to intensify its campaign to deny asylum to undocumented migrants with little or no judicial oversight.