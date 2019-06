Opponents of plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Opponents of plans to put a citizenship question on the 2020 US Census hold a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Supreme Court said Thursday that the Trump administration must provide a better justification than the one currently on offer if it wants to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush, joined the court's four liberal justices in barring the inclusion of the citizenship question, at least for now.