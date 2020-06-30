The US Supreme Court on Monday overturned a law that would have severely restricted access to abortion in Louisiana, dealing a heavy blow to the campaign undertaken by several conservative states to restrict to the max the medical procedure that has been legal in this country for almost half a century.
The decision was the first related to abortion that the high court has taken since the two conservative justices nominated by President Donald Trump - Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - joined the body. Both men were selected in large part because of their opposition to abortion.