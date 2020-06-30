Anti-abortion demonstrators protest in front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, where in a 5-4 decision on June 29, 2020, the high court struck down a Louisiana law that would have severely restricted abortion in that state. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Supreme Court on Monday overturned a law that would have severely restricted access to abortion in Louisiana, dealing a heavy blow to the campaign undertaken by several conservative states to restrict to the max the medical procedure that has been legal in this country for almost half a century.

The decision was the first related to abortion that the high court has taken since the two conservative justices nominated by President Donald Trump - Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - joined the body. Both men were selected in large part because of their opposition to abortion.