A person looks at his cell phone in New York City, United States, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

The US Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of privacy advocates by considering that authorities must in most cases obtain a warrant to obtain users' location data from cell-phone companies.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices struck down a lower court's ruling that said the police did not need a warrant to ask a wireless provider to hand over cell phone records in an investigation.