(FILE) Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh (L), his daughter Mehfooz (2L), younger son Khalid Ahmed Shaikh (2R), Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh's wife Sufiya Banoo, (R) in their house at transit camp at Dharavi, Bombay, India on May 11, 2006. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) King Edward Memorial Hospital nurses, staff and relatives participate in the funeral procession of Aruna Shanbaug, who was at the center of the debate surrounding euthanasia in India for years, in Mumbai, India, May 18, 2015. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Supreme Court of India on Friday recognized the legal validity of living wills and the possibility of opting for passive euthanasia and clarified the guidelines to be followed for people who decide to refuse life support.

A five-judge panel headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Dipak Misra said in its verdict that any person could draft a will that was binding on the doctors and his family members.