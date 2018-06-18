Photo of the façade of the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Al Drago

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected issuing rulings in two cases challenging partisan redistricting, a decision that aroused expectations regarding their repercussions for the November mid-term elections and postpones a ruling on when such gerrymandering goes so far as to become unconstitutional.

The high court came down on the side of keeping the existing electoral maps in Wisconsin and Maryland and rejected arguments of plaintiffs about a possible violation of their rights on the state level, thus opting not to set a precedent that could be utilized in future cases.