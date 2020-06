Members of the news media set up to broadcast in front of the Supreme Court in Washington DC on 15 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that transsexuals, like any other citizens, have the right not to be discriminated against at their workplaces, a decision that is the high court's most important move in favor of the LGTBIQ community since the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

The victory, in addition, is significant because the majority of the justices on the high court were named by Republican presidents and usually are socially more conservative in rendering their decisions.