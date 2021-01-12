A farmer shouts slogans as they prepare to begin their tractor trolley march towards New Delhi to join farmers taking part in sit-in protest against the new agriculture laws and demanding to repeal the laws at New Delhi borders, in Amritsar, India, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A farmer sits on a tractor with the slogan 'No Farmers No Food' posted on its front as they prepare to begin their tractor trolley march towards New Delhi to join farmers taking part in sit-in protest against the new agriculture laws and demanding to repeal the laws at New Delhi borders, in Amritsar, India, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH