The Supreme Court of India ordered Tuesday the suspension, until further notice, of three laws for liberalizing the agricultural sector that had caused protests by thousands of farmers outside the borders of New Delhi for more than a month.
A farmer shouts slogans as they prepare to begin their tractor trolley march towards New Delhi to join farmers taking part in sit-in protest against the new agriculture laws and demanding to repeal the laws at New Delhi borders, in Amritsar, India, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
A farmer sits on a tractor with the slogan 'No Farmers No Food' posted on its front as they prepare to begin their tractor trolley march towards New Delhi to join farmers taking part in sit-in protest against the new agriculture laws and demanding to repeal the laws at New Delhi borders, in Amritsar, India, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
Temporary shelters set up by the farmers on the national highway 24 as farmers take part in ongoing sit-in farmers protest at the New Delhi Uttar Pradesh border, India, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI
