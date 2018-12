Migrants wait to apply for asylum at an official border checkpoint on the Mexico-US border on Dec. 21, 2018. Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court rejected Friday a plea by the government of President Donald Trump to be allowed to reject asylum seekers along the southern border who enter the country illegally. EFE-EPA/Alonso Rochin

The US Supreme Court rejected Friday a plea by the government of President Donald Trump to be allowed to apply restrictions on asylum seekers along the southern border, instead upholding a lower court ruling blocking the new rules.

The high court voted 5-4 not to overturn the decision by the district court.