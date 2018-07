Trash Hero volunteers prepare to collect trash from a canal in Samutprakarn, outside Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Trash Hero volunteers on paddle boards collect trash from a canal in Samutprakarn, outside Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The water of the Klong Suan canal in the Thai capital was clearer Tuesday after an environmental nonprofit had gathered tourist volunteers and local people to clean it of overflowing plastic waste just a week back.

Riding on colorful surfboards, environmental warriors from Trash Hero Bangkok - who meet every Thursday for cleaning up projects - have been collecting plastic waste from dirty canals in the Thai capital.