Former Suriname military leader Desi Bouterse (R) speaks during a meeting of his National Democratic Party (NDP) in Paramaribo, Suriname, 26 November 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ED OUDENAARDEN

President of Suriname, Desi Bouterse, arrives to meet with his Brazilian counterpart, Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

A military court on Friday sentenced the president of Suriname to 20 years in prison over the killings of 15 political opponents in 1982, court officials reported.

As soon as the verdict was known, the opposition called for the resignation of Desi Bouterse, who is in China and scheduled to travel to Cuba on Saturday. EFE-EPA