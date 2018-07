A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) greeting Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Archbishop Romulo Valles (L) before a meeting inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/REY BANIQUET HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Two out of three Filipinos, which is 67 percent of the total population, were against a Charter Change to transform the Philippines into a federal state, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Monday.

Sixty-nine percent said they have little or no knowledge of the proposed federal system, while 37 percent said the Constitution should not be amended at all.