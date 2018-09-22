A handout photo made available by the Tanzania Red Cross shows Red Cross volunteers transporting the body of a victim near Ukerewe island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania,Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILETANZANIA RED CROSS

Rescuers working to retrieve bodies from an upturned ferry that sank on Lake Victoria in Tanzania have on Saturday found a survivor two days after the tragedy took place, although the death toll has now risen to at least 209, local reporters said.

According to Tanzanian news outlet The Citizen, Augustine Charahani, an engineer, was discovered alive in an air pocket in the upturned vessel on the same day that the transport minister announced 74 more bodies had been recovered from the scene of the accident, bringing the toll to 209.