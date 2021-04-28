Thousands of survivors and descendants of the so-called Stolen Generation, Australian indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families in the 20th century, have launched a class action suit against the State, their legal representatives announced Wednesday.
An estimated 100,000 indigenous Australian minors were uprooted from their families between 1910 and 1970 and turned over to caucasian families or institutions as part of a "White Australia" policy that sought to assimilate minorities. EFE