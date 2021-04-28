Thousands of Australian people gather to mark Sorry Day at the Esplanade in Perth, Australia, 13 February 2008 as Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd issued his apology to the aboriginal stolen generation. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREA HAYWARD AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters are seen at an Invasion Day Rally in Redfern, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 26 January 2018.

Two indigenious women shelter from the rain as they view Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's apology to the stolen generation televised at Martin Place in Sydney, 13 February 2008.

Thousands of survivors and descendants of the so-called Stolen Generation, Australian indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families in the 20th century, have launched a class action suit against the State, their legal representatives announced Wednesday.

An estimated 100,000 indigenous Australian minors were uprooted from their families between 1910 and 1970 and turned over to caucasian families or institutions as part of a "White Australia" policy that sought to assimilate minorities. EFE