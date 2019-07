Residents of Iran's northwestern city of Sardasht continue to suffer physical and psychological consequences 32 years on from a chemical bombing by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, in what was one of the first attacks of its kind on a civilian population since World War II.

On June 28, 1987, Iraqi planes dropped what is believed to be mustard gas on four of the most populous residential areas of this mountainous city bordering Iraq, causing more than 100 deaths and leaving some 8,000 injured.