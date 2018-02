Photo provided on Feb. 19, 2018 showing a view of the SUV used by thieves to take off after the robbery of an automatic teller machine, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Uruguay's Interior Ministry

Photo provided on Feb. 19, 2018 showing an interior view of the SUV used by thieves to take off after the robbery of an automatic teller machine, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Uruguay's Interior Ministry

A man suspected of taking part in the robbery of an automatic teller machine in this capital was apprehended by police, authorities said Monday.

At least five people were involved in detonating a gas canister to blast open an ATM in Montevideo's Villa Española around 2 am, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.