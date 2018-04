Protesters hold a sign with a photograph of murdered journalist Javier Valdez during a press rights demonstration at the Independence Monument in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

A suspect has been arrested by federal law enforcement agents for the murder of reporter Javier Valdez, who was killed last year in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete said.

The unidentified suspect was captured on Monday in a joint operation staged by the Federal Police, the National Security Commission and the Attorney General's Office, Navarrete said in a Twitter post.