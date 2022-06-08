A 19 July 2019 photo of British journalist Dom Phillips (right) taking part in a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left). EFE/ Marcos Correa Brazilian president's office/File EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Brazilian authorities have arrested a suspect in the disappearances of a British journalist and a local indigenous affairs expert in a remote area of the Amazon rainforest, officials said Wednesday.

Dom Phillips, a veteran reporter for London-based daily The Guardian who is writing a book on conservation efforts in the Amazon, and Brazilian expert Bruno Araujo Pereira went missing Sunday morning in Valle do Javari, an indigenous territory in the western part of Amazonas state, near the border with Peru and Colombia.