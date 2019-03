Police officers stand guard at a school in Suzano, Brazil, hours after a school shooting on March 13, 2019, that left 10 dead, including the two perpetrators, and 11 wounded. EPA-EFE/File

Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for his alleged role in planning a school shooting last week outside this metropolis that left 10 dead - including the two gunmen - and 11 wounded, authorities said.

The 17-year-old male suspect was arrested at his home and will be held at a juvenile detention center for a minimum of 45 days.