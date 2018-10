Opposition supporters protest outside the headquarters of Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service in Caracas on Monday, Oct. 8. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Friends and colleagues of Caracas city councilor Fernando Alban Salazar gather outside the headquarters of Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service on Monday, Oct. 8. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A member of the capital's city council arrested last week on suspicion he was involved in a failed attack against President Nicolas Maduro took his own life Monday, the Venezuelan attorney general said.

"We have learned a few minutes ago of the suicide of Caracas metropolitan area councilor Fernando Alberto Alban Salazar," Tarek Saab told state television.