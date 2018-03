A man taks a picture of blood that was spilled during a raid that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the recent bombing that targeted the visiting Palestinian Prime Minister convoy a week earlier, West of al-Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Fighters of Ezz al-Din Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement stand guard after a raid that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the recent bombing that targeted the visiting Palestinian Prime Minister convoy a week earlier, West of al-Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A man suspected of bombing the Palestinian prime minister's convoy was killed on Thursday in a raid to arrest him launched by the Islamic Hamas movement in Gaza, according to the Strip Interior Ministry.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said that two of its security personnel were also killed in the gunfight that took place in the central part of the coastal enclave.