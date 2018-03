Assistant Chief Ely Reyes (C) of the Austin Police Department speaks during a press conference about an incident at a Goodwill location in which an artillery simulator went off and injured an employee, in Austin, Texas, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAO NGUYEN

Emergency responders work the scene where a bombing suspect allegedly blew himself up after being confronted by police in Round Rock, Texas, USA, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN SPILLMAN

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley speaks to the media as law enforcement investigates the scene where a bombing suspect allegedly blew himself up after being confronted by police in Round Rock, Texas, USA, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN SPILLMAN

The lead suspect in a spate of bombings around the Texas state capital Austin has killed himself by detonating a bomb as police approached his vehicle on a major highway just north of the city, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect was described by police as a 24-year-old white male and was thought to be responsible for five bombings that struck the Austin area throughout March, killing two people and injuring several others, the city's police chief Brian Manley told press.