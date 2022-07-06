Investigators collect evidence at the scene of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on 5 July 2022. EFE/Tannen Maury

The man in custody in connection with the July 4 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to the crime and revealed that he contemplated carrying out a second attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom and was formally charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. The judge ordered him held without bail Following the attack, Crimo drove some 142 mi (228 km) to Madison, capital of the neighboring state of Wisconsin, where he encountered a Fourth of July celebration in progress.