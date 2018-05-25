Members of the Spanish Civil Guard's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) search for evidence among debris at the site of an explosion in the parish of Paramos, in the village of Tui, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

A Spanish Civil Guard's CID officer looks for evidences among debris in the parish of Paramos, in the village of Tui, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

A man who allegedly owned an illegal stockpile of pyrotechnics that exploded in a town in northwest Spain killing a married couple, injuring dozens of others and causing serious damage to buildings within a kilometer of the blast was on Friday brought before an investigating magistrate who will decide whether to charge the suspect with negligent homicide.

The suspect was arrested just four hours after the explosion occurred at a house in Paramos, a small parish near the town of Tui in the region of Galicia, where the hazardous material was being stored without the knowledge of the authorities or neighbors.