The Colombian army captured a renegade FARC rebel commander wanted in connection with the killing of three police officers, the Defense Ministry said Friday.
Samuel Javier Yotengo Yafue, a.k.a. "Mordisco," was arrested in Bolivar, Cauca province.
Suspect in killing of 3 police arrested in southwest Colombia
Photograph provided by the Colombian army showing Samuel Javier Yotengo Yafue, aka "Mordisco," a renegade FARC rebel commander wanted in connection with the killing of three police officers in Popayan, Colombia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian army
