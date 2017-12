A photograph dated March 23, 2017, showing the SUV in which journalist Miroslava Breach was gunned down in Chihuahua City, Mexico. EFE FILE

A man suspected of planning the murder of Mexican reporter Miroslava Breach was arrested in a police operation on Monday, Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said.

"Today, we captured Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, (alias) Larry, the intellectual author of the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea," the governor said in a Twitter post.