The suspected perpetrator of the mosque attacks in New Zealand bought weapons and ammunition from an online gun store, but not the rifle shown in the video being used in the massacre, the owner of the business said on Monday.

David Tipple, an owner of Gun City, said at a press conference that he had sold four weapons in category A and ammunition in three or four separate transactions verified by the police between Nov. 2017 and Mar. 2018.