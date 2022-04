Suspected subway shooter Frank James is escorted by police to a car outside the 9th Precinct in New York on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL New York (United States), 13/04/2022.- Police officers escort Frank James out of the 9th Precinct after being charged for allegedly opening fire on a subway in Brooklyn a day earlier, in New York, New York, USA, 13 April 2022. According to a statement by the Office of the US Attorney of the Eastern District of New York, Frank James is charged with 'terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems' in the shooting that occurred on 12 April in a subway where 10 people sustained serious injuries. (Atentado, Terrorista, Incendio, Abierto, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Suspected subway shooter Frank James looks in the direction of reporters shouting questions as police load him into a car outside the 9th Precinct in New York on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

The man suspected in a shooting incident on the New York subway that left two-dozen people injured was apprehended Wednesday, authorities said.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said in a video message shortly after the arrest of Frank James in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.