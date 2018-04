A view of Brussels Courthouse and a police truck during the last day of the trial of terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, also known as Amine Choukri, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An undated file handout picture provided by the Belgian Federal Police of Salah Abdeslam at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE FILE/BELGIAN FEDERAL POLICE / HANDOUT

Police officers arrange security barriers after the last day of the trial of terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, also known as Amine Choukri, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgian judges have found a suspect in terror attacks that took place in Paris almost two years ago guilty of attempted murder after ruling he had also participated in a shootout with police in Brussels, a court ruled Monday.

Salah Abdeslam, 27, who had survived the November 2015 Paris attacks that left a death toll of 130 victims, was found guilty of attempted murder of a terrorist nature alongside his accomplice in the 2016 Brussels shootout, Sofien Ayari.