Grafton Thomas, 37, seen here in a police photo from a previous arrest,is accused on five charges of a hate crime after he wounded five Jews with a machete and a knife during the religious celebration of Hanukkah in New York state last Saturday night. EFE-EPA/Rockland County Correctional Center/File

Hasidic Jews celebrate a Hanukkah ceremony in Monsey, New York, on Dec. 29, 2019, outside the rabbi's home, where the day before five members of a similar religious group were wounded with a machete and a knife by one Grafton Thomas, 37, who faces life imprisonment for hate crimes. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

Federal prosecutors in New York have included a hate crime on the list of charges against a man who on Saturday night wounded five Jews with a machete and a knife during the religious celebration of Hanukkah in New York state.

Grafton Thomas, 37, "is accused on five charges of a federal hate crime," federal prosecutors in the southern district of New York confirmed to Efe in a written statement.