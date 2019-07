Smoke rises from a three-story Kyoto animation studio in Kyoto, western Japan, July 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A firefighter checks a room in a three-story Kyoto animation studio after a fire, in Kyoto, western Japan, 18 July 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

At least 10 people have been killed and nearly 40 injured in a suspected act of arson against an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto, police told local media.

Kyodo News reported that at least 10 people had died in the fire, while national broadcaster NHK said authorities fear the figure may be higher.