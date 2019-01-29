Spanish Civil Guard officers carry evidence during a police search at the residence of a Moroccan Jihadist suspect who has been arrested in an anti-Jihadism police operation carried out in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER

Spanish Civil Guard armed officers keep watch during a police search at the residence of a Moroccan Jihadist suspect who has been arrested in an anti-Jihadism police operation carried out in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER

Spanish police on Tuesday arrested a man in the country's northeast who was suspected of indoctrinated himself with radical Islamist teachings and spreading violent propaganda online, Spain's interior ministry said.

Officers from the semi-militarized Civil Guard detained the 25-year-old Moroccan citizen, who has been a resident in Spain since 2010, during a raid on his apartment in the northeastern city of Zaragoza. According to officials, he began his process of indoctrination in 2013 but had acted alone.