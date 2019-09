A car carrying Indian diplomats arrive at the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Naval officer imprisoned in Pakistan and facing death Penalty for espionage and sabotage, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 September 2019. EFE/EPA/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan on Monday provided consular access to a former Indian naval commander who is on a death-row on espionage charges after a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement in New Delhi that, during his meeting with an Indian envoy, Kulbushan Jadhav “appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims” of spying and terrorism allegations.