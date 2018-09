(FILE) A Kashmiri boy walks near a damaged window pane of a private vehicle at the site of a militant attack in Shopian, some 55km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

(FILE) Indian army soldiers take position near the site of a gunfight with militants at Kakriyal village about 40km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Suspected militants on Friday abducted and killed three policemen in the southern part of Indian Kashmir, police said.

The abduction and killing of the officers came a few days after militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen purportedly released a video on social media asking policemen to "resign or face consequences".