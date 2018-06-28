Maksuda Begum cries as she holds a photo of her son who was killed in the cafe attack in front of the newly constructed building where the Holey Artisan Cafe used to be in Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jul. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A leader of the terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, prime suspect in the murder of Bangladeshi intellectual Shahzahan Bachchu in early June, was killed in an alleged shootout in Dhaka on Thursday while in custody, the police told EFE.

Abdur Rahman, who was arrested by the police on Sunday in connection with the murder of Bachchu, a writer and editor, was killed while he was accompanying the security forces in a raid to arrest one of his accomplices, said Zayedul Alam, officer-in-charge of the police station in Munshiganj, where the incident took place.