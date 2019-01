A logo of the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) prior to the opening of 'Security in an open and digital society' conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

A German-Afghan citizen has been arrested for alleged spying activities after infiltrating the German armed forces, judicial authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office – based on a warrant issued by the investigating magistrate of the Federal Court of Justice on Dec. 6 – arrested 50-year-old Abdul Hamid S. in the Rhineland region of western Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said in a statement.