A police officer is seen outside the Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower in which two armed people are believed to be holed up in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officers are seen on the roof and inside an apartment at the Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower in Brisbane, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED NO ARCHIVE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officers are seen inside an apartment at the Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower in Brisbane, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED NO ARCHIVE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two men have been taken into police custody in Brisbane after a standoff in which they barricaded themselves in an apartment complex and fired a shot at officers on Monday.

At around 4.40pm local time, the two men - aged 33 and 29 - were taken away without further incident, Queensland Police said in a statement.