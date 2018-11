Police officers stand outside of a US post office where another suspicious package was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, Oct 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Police officers outside a postal facility where another suspicious package was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, Oct 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Police in New York closed several streets on Saturday due to a suspicious package in the commercial area of ??Herald Square, in Manhattan, which turned out to be abandoned luggage.

Police cordoned off 34th and 35th streets, between Fifth and Seventh Avenues, one of the busiest business areas of the city, to investigate a suspicious package.