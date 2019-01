A fire fighter carrries a hazardous material bag into the Korean consulate in Melbourne, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hazmat and fire crews work outside the Indian and French Consulates on St. Kilda Road in Melbourne, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAITLYN OFFER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Paramedics work outside of the building where the Korean consulate is located in Melbourne, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Emergency service personel exit the building where the Korean consulate is located in Melbourne, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian police were on Wednesday investigating several suspicious packages sent to various embassies and consulates in Canberra and Melbourne, officials said.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.