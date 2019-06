The head of IDB Invest's infrastructure and energy division, Javier Rodriguez de Colmenares, speaks about the future of "smart agriculture" at the Sustainability Week conference in Panama City, Panama, on June 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa Rica has hit the milestone of generating 300 consecutive days' worth of electricity from renewable energy, and Barbados is talking about the effect of global warming on its economy and on the rapid growth of sustainable adventure tourism.

Examples of such issues to be dealt with in the near future in Latin America dominated the second day of Sustainability Week in Panama City on Tuesday, a key regional forum organized by IDB Invest and running through this coming Friday.