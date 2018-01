A Rohingya refugee child sits under a tent in a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) shakes hands with Rakhine State's Chief Minister Nyi Pu (R) as Myanmar Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye (C) looks on at Sittwe Airport in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (not pictured) after their meeting at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET / POOL

The de facto leader of Myanmar said on Saturday that admission by the country's army that it has participated in crimes against the Rohingyas is a positive step.

Aung San Suu Kyi's statement comes after the country's army, for the first time on Wednesday, had admitted that it carried out extrajudicial killings of a group of Rohingyas, whose bodies had been discovered in a mass grave in the Rakhine State in western Myanmar.