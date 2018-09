Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) speaks during the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The de-facto leader of the Myanmar government on Thursday defended the seven-year jail terms recently given to two Reuters journalists and said their convictions had nothing to do with freedom of expression.

Aung San Suu Kyi was speaking at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN that concludes in Hanoi on Thursday.