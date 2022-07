Images of Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi are displayed during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 18 March 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER

Ousted Myanmar leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, has been kept in a solitary prison cell which is not sufficiently protected from weather elements and is not being given the food she requires, resulting in weight loss, a report claimed on Friday.